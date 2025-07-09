KMC Update - Ramstein Career Summit and Financial Literacy

Crystal Kearns, Director of events and engagement with Hiring Our Heroes discusses the upcoming Career Sumit on Ramstein in October, and Aura Fain, a Financial Readiness Specialist with 510 RSG Army Reserve, shares resources available through Financial Readiness to assess one's financial health both current and future, on July 9 and 10, 2025, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)