    KMC Update - Ramstein Career Summit and Financial Literacy

    GERMANY

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Crystal Kearns, Director of events and engagement with Hiring Our Heroes discusses the upcoming Career Sumit on Ramstein in October, and Aura Fain, a Financial Readiness Specialist with 510 RSG Army Reserve, shares resources available through Financial Readiness to assess one's financial health both current and future, on July 9 and 10, 2025, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 06:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87446
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111142323.mp3
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Ramstein Career Summit and Financial Literacy, by SSG Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

