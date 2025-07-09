Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - MFRC Life Skills for Bright Futures and EFMP Family Support

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Tiffany Washington, EFMP coordinator, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern July 8, 2025, sharing how the Exceptional Family Member program works with families to ensure a family's special needs are met. Meanwhile, Nikki Earl, MFRC Work life consultant, shares information about the Life Skills for Bright Futures program. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)

