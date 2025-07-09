KMC Update - MFRC Life Skills for Bright Futures and EFMP Family Support

Tiffany Washington, EFMP coordinator, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern July 8, 2025, sharing how the Exceptional Family Member program works with families to ensure a family's special needs are met. Meanwhile, Nikki Earl, MFRC Work life consultant, shares information about the Life Skills for Bright Futures program. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
