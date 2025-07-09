Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Chatter - Episode 21

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd and Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen, the 169th Fighter Wing command chief master sergeant, hosts this episode of the Fox Chatter podcast, continuing the conversation on the new Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) construct. He also speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Erin Cheney, the 169th Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. John Quattlebaum, the 169th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, about what its implementation will look like at the wing level. Bowen then sits down with Senior Master Sgt. Mark Fuge, the president of the Top 3 Council, to discuss the Top 3 and what events Airmen can look forward to throughout the year.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 16:22
    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter
    Deployable Combat Wing

