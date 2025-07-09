Fox Chatter - Episode 21

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen, the 169th Fighter Wing command chief master sergeant, hosts this episode of the Fox Chatter podcast, continuing the conversation on the new Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) construct. He also speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Erin Cheney, the 169th Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. John Quattlebaum, the 169th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, about what its implementation will look like at the wing level. Bowen then sits down with Senior Master Sgt. Mark Fuge, the president of the Top 3 Council, to discuss the Top 3 and what events Airmen can look forward to throughout the year.