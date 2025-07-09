The LOGSTAT: On a Tactical Level of LOG BOLC

Episode #11: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Michael Ranger, the Tactics Course Manager of LOG BOLC and with CPT Mike Patacca, who serves as the LOG BOLD Maneuver Officer, to discuss the specific updates on the tactics portion of the course. Specifically, they discuss how SUAS have been integrated into the course. This is a follow-up episode to Episode 4: The Next Generation of LOG BOLC with LTC Jesse Pena.