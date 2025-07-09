Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: On a Tactical Level of LOG BOLC

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #11: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Michael Ranger, the Tactics Course Manager of LOG BOLC and with CPT Mike Patacca, who serves as the LOG BOLD Maneuver Officer, to discuss the specific updates on the tactics portion of the course. Specifically, they discuss how SUAS have been integrated into the course. This is a follow-up episode to Episode 4: The Next Generation of LOG BOLC with LTC Jesse Pena.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 14:04
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:31:30
