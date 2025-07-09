Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - New Hours At The Vehicle Registration & Badging Office

    Radio Spot - New Hours At The Vehicle Registration & Badging Office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.09.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the new hours for the vehicle registration and badging offices on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 10:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87422
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111140516.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - New Hours At The Vehicle Registration & Badging Office, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VRO
    Guantanamo Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download