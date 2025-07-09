Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 30

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 30
    Taking Flight with Aviation Medicine

    Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force.
    On this special episode of Lyster Health Talks, we’re “Taking Flight with Aviation Medicine”. We’ll explore how Aviation Medicine continues to pioneer research, develop protocols, and provide care to our aviation community. Join us as we navigate the cutting edge of this medical specialty, Aviation Medicine, with special guests Col. Matthew Hoefer, Maj. Joe Adams, and our host Lt. Col. Leah Steder.

    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic. The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 10:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87421
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111140505.mp3
    Length: 00:19:19
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 30, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lyster Health Talks, Podcast, Aviation Medicine, Fort Rucker, Army Medicine

