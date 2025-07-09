Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 30

Taking Flight with Aviation Medicine



Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force.

On this special episode of Lyster Health Talks, we’re “Taking Flight with Aviation Medicine”. We’ll explore how Aviation Medicine continues to pioneer research, develop protocols, and provide care to our aviation community. Join us as we navigate the cutting edge of this medical specialty, Aviation Medicine, with special guests Col. Matthew Hoefer, Maj. Joe Adams, and our host Lt. Col. Leah Steder.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic. The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.