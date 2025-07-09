One Team Podcast: 2025 Modeling & Simulation Summit preview

The seventh annual Modeling & Simulation (M&S) Summit will take place July 22-24, 2025, at Kitty Hawk Technologies, King George, Virginia. This year’s theme is, “Multidiscipline Analysis: Advancing Insights Across Multiple Fronts.” M&S Community of Interest lead Mike Maldonado discusses how the event has grown, what its goals are and how you can participate (register by Friday, July 11!), in an interview for the One Team podcast.