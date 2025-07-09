Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Team Podcast: 2025 Modeling & Simulation Summit preview

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Audio by Sheila Mullowney 

    Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Headquarters

    The seventh annual Modeling & Simulation (M&S) Summit will take place July 22-24, 2025, at Kitty Hawk Technologies, King George, Virginia. This year’s theme is, “Multidiscipline Analysis: Advancing Insights Across Multiple Fronts.” M&S Community of Interest lead Mike Maldonado discusses how the event has grown, what its goals are and how you can participate (register by Friday, July 11!), in an interview for the One Team podcast.

