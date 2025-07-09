U.S. European Command Change of Command - News In One July, 01, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87415" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this News In One:



U.S. European Command held a change of command ceremony at patch barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. Following U.S. Army general, General Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Airforce general, General Alexus Grynkewich assumed the role of the USEUCOM commanding officer.



(U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)