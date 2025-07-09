Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. European Command Change of Command - News In One July, 01, 2025

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.01.2025

    Audio by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this News In One:

    U.S. European Command held a change of command ceremony at patch barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. Following U.S. Army general, General Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Airforce general, General Alexus Grynkewich assumed the role of the USEUCOM commanding officer.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    USEUCOM
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    NATO
    Change of Command Ceremony

