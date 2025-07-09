Thirty-second radio spot highlighting the Arabian Gulf Fishing Trip to be played on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio shows. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abigail Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 06:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87402
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111140049.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Arabian Gulf Fishing Trip, by PO3 Abigail Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.