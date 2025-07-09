Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO)

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.08.2025

    Audio by Seaman Kristen Zavala 

    AFN Bahrain

    This week’s Interview with Chaplain Hardy and RP1 Curell featured discussions about Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO), resources on base and more. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 06:38
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:19:49
