    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 23 Real Talk... Why Southern Star was a Big Deal

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Go behind the scenes of the 433rd Airlift Wing's participation in Exercise Southern Star '25, the largest special forces training exercise in the Western Hemisphere. In this candid conversation, a panel of key leaders share why this opportunity was so valuable for the Alamo Wing, along with some lighthearted moments that offered a break from the intensity of the exercise.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 14:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:49:28
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Air Force Reserve Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podast
    Southern Star '25

