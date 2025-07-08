Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 23 Real Talk... Why Southern Star was a Big Deal

Go behind the scenes of the 433rd Airlift Wing's participation in Exercise Southern Star '25, the largest special forces training exercise in the Western Hemisphere. In this candid conversation, a panel of key leaders share why this opportunity was so valuable for the Alamo Wing, along with some lighthearted moments that offered a break from the intensity of the exercise.