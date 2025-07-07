Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Humphreys Radio SPOT: Theme Stories Tuesdays

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 30-second spot about Theme Story Tuesdays, offered at Camp Humphreys Liberty every Tuesday from 10:30am-11:30am. Themed Story Tuesdays is a way for members and Department of Defense civilians to keep their mental abilities sharp to bolster mission priorities. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

