Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean News Update: Camp Humphreys Youth Sports

    Korean News Update: Camp Humphreys Youth Sports

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    AFN Humphreys

    Terry J. Cooper, Child Youth Sports & Fitness Program Specialist and Dalton D. Davidson, Youth Sports and Fitness Assistance Director talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about how children, services members, and DoD civilians can get involved in the program during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 25, 2025. The program is year round and actively looking for coaches and volunteers. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 00:19
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87381
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111137611.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean News Update: Camp Humphreys Youth Sports, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Youth Activities
    Children Activities
    Interveiw
    Youth and Community Programs
    Volenteering
    Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download