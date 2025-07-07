Korean News Update: Camp Humphreys Youth Sports

Terry J. Cooper, Child Youth Sports & Fitness Program Specialist and Dalton D. Davidson, Youth Sports and Fitness Assistance Director talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about how children, services members, and DoD civilians can get involved in the program during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 25, 2025. The program is year round and actively looking for coaches and volunteers. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)