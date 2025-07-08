Open Line is an hour-long, weekly live broadcast featuring Naval Station Guantanamo Bay leadership. Open Line was hosted July 8, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87379
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111136840.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:37
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Openline, by SN Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.