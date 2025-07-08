Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 5

    The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Audio by Michael Ugarte, Ryan Rayno and Greg Newswanger

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Step into the world of Army innovation with this must-listen episode of The Cutting Edge! Hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, DEVCOM Deputy to the Commanding General, this special guest episode features Maj. Gen. John M. Cushing, the dynamic leader of DEVCOM, as he dives into the command’s groundbreaking achievements, bold challenges, and visionary future. From prioritizing people and fostering collaboration to delivering innovative technologies to Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Cushing emphasizes the importance of leveraging data-driven decision-making to enhance operational effectiveness and accelerating innovation. As he prepares to take on a new role at Army Futures Command, Maj. Gen. Cushing reflects on the rewarding moments of his leadership journey and the extraordinary talent driving DEVCOM forward. Don’t miss this inspiring conversation packed with leadership lessons, innovation strategies, and a glimpse into the future of Army modernization!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 15:13
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87378
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111136713.mp3
    Length: 00:28:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 5, by Michael Ugarte, Ryan Rayno and Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download