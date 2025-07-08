The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87378" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Step into the world of Army innovation with this must-listen episode of The Cutting Edge! Hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, DEVCOM Deputy to the Commanding General, this special guest episode features Maj. Gen. John M. Cushing, the dynamic leader of DEVCOM, as he dives into the command’s groundbreaking achievements, bold challenges, and visionary future. From prioritizing people and fostering collaboration to delivering innovative technologies to Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Cushing emphasizes the importance of leveraging data-driven decision-making to enhance operational effectiveness and accelerating innovation. As he prepares to take on a new role at Army Futures Command, Maj. Gen. Cushing reflects on the rewarding moments of his leadership journey and the extraordinary talent driving DEVCOM forward. Don’t miss this inspiring conversation packed with leadership lessons, innovation strategies, and a glimpse into the future of Army modernization!