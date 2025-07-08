Step into the world of Army innovation with this must-listen episode of The Cutting Edge! Hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, DEVCOM Deputy to the Commanding General, this special guest episode features Maj. Gen. John M. Cushing, the dynamic leader of DEVCOM, as he dives into the command’s groundbreaking achievements, bold challenges, and visionary future. From prioritizing people and fostering collaboration to delivering innovative technologies to Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Cushing emphasizes the importance of leveraging data-driven decision-making to enhance operational effectiveness and accelerating innovation. As he prepares to take on a new role at Army Futures Command, Maj. Gen. Cushing reflects on the rewarding moments of his leadership journey and the extraordinary talent driving DEVCOM forward. Don’t miss this inspiring conversation packed with leadership lessons, innovation strategies, and a glimpse into the future of Army modernization!
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 15:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87378
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111136713.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 5, by Michael Ugarte, Ryan Rayno and Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS
