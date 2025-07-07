Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP26: Rotation 25-07 (Maj. Lee and Maj. Lanier, 2-1 AD) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Col. Ethan Diven sits down with Maj. Tim Lee and Maj. Brent Lanier, the XO and S3 from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division to reflex on their experiences during NTC Rotation 25-07. They discuss lessons learned during the planning, preparation and execution phases of large-scale combat operations; how the NTC experience changed the way they will lead in the future; and give advice to leaders preparing for an NTC Rotation in the future.
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are products of the Operations Group, National Training Center and part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.
Episode hosted by Col. Ethan Diven and edited by Annette Pritt
