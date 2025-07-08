Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio News: Independence Day

    Radio News: Independence Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    07.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raphael McCorey 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast broacasting NAVADMIN 141/25, which commemorates Independence Day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87374
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111136350.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News: Independence Day, by PO2 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Guantanamo Bay
    AFN Radio GTMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download