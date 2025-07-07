A Service Member’s Guide to Performance Nutrition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

What you eat matters — especially when the demands are high. In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with Army Capt. Tina Sergi, assistant chief of Nutrition Education and Research at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, who breaks down the power of performance nutrition for service members. Learn how small, sustainable dietary changes can improve energy, recovery and mission readiness, even in demanding environments. From eating well on a tight schedule to making smart choices with supplements and hydration, you’ll walk away with practical tips to fuel your body and perform at your best in any environment.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/fitness-nutrition/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.