    250228-MORNINGWAKEUPCALL

    GREECE

    02.28.2025

    Audio by Seaman Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    A one-hour scoped show from the AFN Souda Bay Morning Wakeup call hosted by Seaman Kristine McDavid. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass communications Specialist Seaman Kristine McDavid.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 07:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87359
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111134191.mp3
    Length: 00:11:49
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250228-MORNINGWAKEUPCALL, by SN Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

