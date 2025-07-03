250512-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 5, 2025) Pandi Kaloudi, Fire Inspector and Michael Lehmier, Fire Captain for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speak about the significance of EMS Week. Lehmier encourages Sailors to support EMS workers enroll in the basic life safety skills classes offered by the NSA Souda Bay Fire Department. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristine McDavid)
