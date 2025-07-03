Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250512-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    GREECE

    05.11.2025

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 5, 2025) Pandi Kaloudi, Fire Inspector and Michael Lehmier, Fire Captain for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speak about the significance of EMS Week. Lehmier encourages Sailors to support EMS workers enroll in the basic life safety skills classes offered by the NSA Souda Bay Fire Department. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristine McDavid)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 04:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250512-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SA Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

