Legends Among Us - Fit to Fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87355" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chaplain Phipps sits down with 1LT Steve Gay, the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Program Manager for 3d CR and 1LT Caitlyn Nass, the Regimental Nutritionist to discuss the fundamental need for a comprehensive fitness program within the Army. Together, they discuss how this blueprint applies to the culture of the Regiment and how Troopers can benefit from the Burba gym staff that are eager to help them meet their fitness and life goals - one dead lift at a time. (Recorded on 2 July 2025.)