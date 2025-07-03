Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: Developing the Future, Today

    The LOGSTAT: Developing the Future, Today

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #10: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Donald Overton; the Transportation Requirements Branch Chief for the Sustainment Capability Development and Integration Directorate of Army Futures Command to discuss the modernization efforts occurring in the Transportation Corps. This episode serves as the foundation to future episodes on the developments occurring at the Army Futures Command for Sustainment. If you ever wanted to know how new pieces of equipment and technology are developed, then this episode is for you.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:15
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87350
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111114275.mp3
    Length: 00:35:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: Developing the Future, Today, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download