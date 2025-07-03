Episode #10: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Donald Overton; the Transportation Requirements Branch Chief for the Sustainment Capability Development and Integration Directorate of Army Futures Command to discuss the modernization efforts occurring in the Transportation Corps. This episode serves as the foundation to future episodes on the developments occurring at the Army Futures Command for Sustainment. If you ever wanted to know how new pieces of equipment and technology are developed, then this episode is for you.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 10:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87350
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111114275.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:39
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: Developing the Future, Today, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.