Two-minute newscast covering Navy Successfully Demonstrates Swarm Mission Planning Tech and U.S., Malaysian forces conclude Bersama Warrior 25. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 01:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87346
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111113591.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250703 Bahrain Beat, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.