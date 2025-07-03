Pacific Pulse: July 3, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Busan, Republic of Korea, the 75th annual Korean War Commemoration Ceremony was held at the UN Memorial Cemetery-Korea, in Kadena Air Base, Japan Rescue Squadrons from the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force partnered for Exercise Cope Angel 25-1, and in Indonesia, Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training concluded its weeklong exercise with a closing ceremony in Situbondo.