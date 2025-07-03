Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 3, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: July 3, 2025

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.02.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Busan, Republic of Korea, the 75th annual Korean War Commemoration Ceremony was held at the UN Memorial Cemetery-Korea, in Kadena Air Base, Japan Rescue Squadrons from the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force partnered for Exercise Cope Angel 25-1, and in Indonesia, Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training concluded its weeklong exercise with a closing ceremony in Situbondo.

