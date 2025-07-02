Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band plays during 2025 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Members of the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., play a song June 13, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., during the 2025 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration. The band played two sets during the event. The event also included a cake-cutting and free lunch. (U.S Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|06.13.2025
|07.02.2025 11:45
|B-roll
|87316
|2507/DOD_111111600.mp3
|00:01:47
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|54
|0
|0
