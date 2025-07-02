The Contracting Experience - Episode 70: Other Transaction Authority - Driving Innovation Through Public-Private Partnerships with NSTXL and Navy Crane

This episode of The Contracting Experience explores the world of Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs) and their role in driving innovation within the Department of Defense. Host Rob Lorton speaks with Tim Greeff, President and Founder of the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL), and Matt Summers, an agreements/contracting officer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division. They delve into the history, present, and future of OTAs, with a focus on the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S2MARTS) program, managed by NSTXL in partnership with Navy Crane.



Tim and Matt discuss the evolution of OTAs as a procurement mechanism, highlighting the initial challenges and the strategies that have led to their widespread adoption. They explore the essential elements of successful public-private partnerships in the context of OTAs, and how to bridge the gap between government and industry needs. The episode also examines how NSTXL actively recruits and retains innovative companies, particularly those new to working with the DoD, and how their intellectual property is protected. Matt addresses common misconceptions about working with OTAs from a government perspective and shares how processes are being streamlined to encourage participation from small businesses and non-traditional contractors.



Tune in to gain insights into the benefits of OTAs, including increased speed and flexibility compared to traditional contracting methods, while maintaining compliance, accountability, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Specific examples of successful projects stemming from the S2MARTS OTA are shared, along with lessons learned that can be applied to future initiatives. The episode concludes with Tim and Matt sharing their perspectives on the future of OTAs in the next 5-10 years, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.



***This podcast episode and the mention of non-federal entities does not constitute or imply official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Air Force or Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force does not endorse any non-federal entities, companies, products, or services. The views expressed within this podcast are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.