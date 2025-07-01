AFN Naples Radio News - Operation Midnight Hammer and Patriot Express

250702-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 02, 2025) Radio news highlighting Operation Midnight Hammer in Iran and Patriot Express closing its routes. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
