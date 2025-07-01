In This News In One:
U.S. Army Garrison Poland, or USAG Poland, attended a U.S. Civil War reenactment alongside Polish citizens in Roznowo, Poland.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)
Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 07:16
Category:
|Newscasts
Location:
|ROZNOWO, PL
This work, U.S. Civil War Reenactment in Roznowo, Poland - News In One July 2, 2025, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
