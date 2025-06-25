Da Guards - Ep. 21 Let's Meet (Again) Staff Sgt. Sam Kroll

Let's meet (Again) Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll!
Kroll was the host of the Da Guards Podcast, but has taken a new position with the North Dakota Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion. This episode will focus on the previous host and his movement into his new role.
Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.
