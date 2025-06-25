Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 21 Let's Meet (Again) Staff Sgt. Sam Kroll

    BISMARCK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll and Capt. Nathan Rivard

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet (Again) Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll!

    Kroll was the host of the Da Guards Podcast, but has taken a new position with the North Dakota Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion. This episode will focus on the previous host and his movement into his new role.

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 16:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87286
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111107289.mp3
    Length: 00:38:36
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 21 Let's Meet (Again) Staff Sgt. Sam Kroll, by SSG Samuel Kroll and CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

