Frontier Banter: Relationships, Readiness & Rip-Its - Episode 8

In this powerful new episode of Frontier Banter, Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson sit down with Fort Sill’s brigade commanders — Col. Lourdes Costas (31st ADA, calling in while deployed), Col. Jason Ferguson (MEDDAC), Col. Lazander Tomlinson (428th FA), and Col. Reginald White (434th FA) — for an unfiltered conversation about what keeps Fort Sill running strong.



From building rock-solid relationships and supporting rapid deployments to tackling barracks, training space, wellness resources, and holistic health & fitness (H2F), our leaders share behind-the-scenes stories that show how teamwork — and looking out for each other — keeps our Soldiers and families mission-ready.



Highlights:

Why relationships matter more than ever

How our commanders rely on each other to solve tough challenges

Keeping Soldiers healthy and resilient with H2F and Army Wellness Centers

The real meaning of leadership, family, and staying connected — even downrange



Whether you wear the uniform or support someone who does, you’ll hear straight talk, candid laughs, and the real spirit of the Fort Sill team.