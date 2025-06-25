Bringing Programs and People Together at Fort Hood

What if every military installation could deliver support that’s not just reactive but truly transformative? At Fort Hood, the newly established People Directorate is reshaping how we care for our service members. The People Directorate consolidates nine previously separate prevention and support programs under one umbrella to improve coordination and better serve soldiers, families and civilians. Hear how this unified approach enhances well-being, helps prevent harmful behaviors and ensures support is accessible, even at one of the Army’s largest installations.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with retired Col. Jason Westbrock, former commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood, Director of Army Community Services Donna Morrissey and Capt. Avery D. Smith II, commandant of the Phantom Forge Center.



Notice: As of June 11, 2025, Fort Cavazos has been renamed to Fort Hood. This podcast episode was recorded prior to the change.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/prevention-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



