    Amn Worley 2025 Q2 Radio Hour

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.29.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Airman Ayden Worley, radio host at AFN Kaiserslautern, hosted a radio show in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 30, 2025. During the show he talked about a movie, pop culture, a recent settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and resources available to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 04:13
    Length: 00:09:13
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Morning Magic
    DJ of the Quarter
    Radio Hour

