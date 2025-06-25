U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nimwes Masang, a Palau native with 1st Marine Logistics Group talks to Civic Action Team Palau about returning to Palau for exercise Koa Moana, and being reunited with family and friends on Koror, Palau, June 25, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 21:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87274
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111104911.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:19
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lance Cpl. Nimwes Masang CAT Palau Podcast, by Cpl Desiree Ruiz and 1LT Emily Zito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.