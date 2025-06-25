Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legends Among Us - Chefs of the Regiment

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    On this episode, Chaplain Phipps Interviews PFC Shanoy Gunning, one of the stellar culinary specialists who works at the Theodore Roosevelt Warrior Restaurant. She talks about her journey into the Army, the experiences she's had, and what her future in 3d CR and beyond might look like. (Recorded on 27 June 2025.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 10:15
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87273
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111104682.mp3
    Length: 00:24:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - Chefs of the Regiment, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3d Cavalry Regiment
    Muleskinner Squadron

