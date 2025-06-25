Legends Among Us - Chefs of the Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87273" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode, Chaplain Phipps Interviews PFC Shanoy Gunning, one of the stellar culinary specialists who works at the Theodore Roosevelt Warrior Restaurant. She talks about her journey into the Army, the experiences she's had, and what her future in 3d CR and beyond might look like. (Recorded on 27 June 2025.)