    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Summer Dorm Bash

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.27.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Aviano Summer Dorm Bash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 20, 2025. The event provided Airmen with an opportunity to socialize, connect with supervisors and base leadership, and learn about base helping agencies, all within a relaxed environment that strengthened bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 08:50
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st Fighter Wing Aviano Air Base, 31st Fighter Wing, Dorm Bash, Airmen, Community, Resilience

