American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Aviano Summer Dorm Bash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 20, 2025. The event provided Airmen with an opportunity to socialize, connect with supervisors and base leadership, and learn about base helping agencies, all within a relaxed environment that strengthened bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 08:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Summer Dorm Bash, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
