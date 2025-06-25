AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Summer Dorm Bash

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Aviano Summer Dorm Bash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 20, 2025. The event provided Airmen with an opportunity to socialize, connect with supervisors and base leadership, and learn about base helping agencies, all within a relaxed environment that strengthened bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)