Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Start Smart Soccer

    Radio Spot - Start Smart Soccer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.27.2025

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on Start Smart Soccer registrations that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 27, 2025, to Aug. 29, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 06:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87260
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111101565.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Start Smart Soccer, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download