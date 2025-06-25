This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) with Jeff Layson, a student at UMGC, sharing his experience, and practicing mindfulness with Rachel Leibold, Ramstein Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) prevention specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 27, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 04:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87244
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111101275.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - UMGC and Practicing Mindfulness, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
