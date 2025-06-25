Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Task Force Castrum

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Task Force Castrum

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.25.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing signing the Task Force Castrum Proclamation in partnership with the Italian Air Force on June 17, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Task Force Castrum provides a continuous communication channel with Italian Carabinieri and civil protection units to support information sharing, threat assessments, and public safety coordination. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 08:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87243
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111101274.mp3
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31 FW, Police, 31 SFS, USAFE, Carabinieri, Aviano Air Base

