AFN Aviano Radio News: Task Force Castrum

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing signing the Task Force Castrum Proclamation in partnership with the Italian Air Force on June 17, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Task Force Castrum provides a continuous communication channel with Italian Carabinieri and civil protection units to support information sharing, threat assessments, and public safety coordination. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)