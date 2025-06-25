On July 6th Sasebo Travel and Tours office is hosting a trip to a Bonsai making class, where you learn the art of making a Kokedama, a miniature bonsai tree. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 20:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87240
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111100791.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bonsai Tree Class PROMO, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.