NEWS- Comedy Show, Unmanned Aircraft

A radio newscast covering the MWR Comedy Show, including an interview with comedians Hot Topic, Mark Caesar, and Shabaz Playtime, and the announcement of the upcoming flight tests of five unmanned aerial systems during a demonstration known as EVADE. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)