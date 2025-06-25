Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS- Comedy Show, Unmanned Aircraft

    NEWS- Comedy Show, Unmanned Aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    06.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast covering the MWR Comedy Show, including an interview with comedians Hot Topic, Mark Caesar, and Shabaz Playtime, and the announcement of the upcoming flight tests of five unmanned aerial systems during a demonstration known as EVADE. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 08:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87238
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111099754.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS- Comedy Show, Unmanned Aircraft, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Comedy Show
    VTOL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download