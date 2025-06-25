The LOGSTAT: 250 Years of Beans to Bullets

Episode #9: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Karl Rubis, Command Historian for the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), to discuss the impacts that Sustainment has had on the Army in the last 250 years. Their conversation providers the listener with lessons learned from our past that can increase the lethality of today’s warfighter.