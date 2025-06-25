Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: 250 Years of Beans to Bullets

    The LOGSTAT: 250 Years of Beans to Bullets

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #9: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Karl Rubis, Command Historian for the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), to discuss the impacts that Sustainment has had on the Army in the last 250 years. Their conversation providers the listener with lessons learned from our past that can increase the lethality of today’s warfighter.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 13:38
    Category: Interviews
