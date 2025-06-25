Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Openline

    Openline

    CUBA

    06.24.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raphael McCorey 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Open Line is an hour-long, weekly live broadcast featuring Naval Station Guantanamo Bay leadership. Open Line was hosted June 24, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 08:25
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87236
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111099247.mp3
    Length: 00:55:56
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Openline, by PO2 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

