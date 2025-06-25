Radio Spot - AFN Now

This is a 30-second radio spot promoting AFN Now that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 26, 2025, to June 26, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Sign up online at afn-now.myafn.mil or download the AFN Now app to watch movies, television shows, and live sports. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 10:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87233
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111099100.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
