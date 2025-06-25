The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 10

In this episode of The Leading Edge, we focus on the Wing Inspector General office what they do and how they support the Commander and the Airmen of the Wing. Lt. Col. Chad Board of the 130th Airlift Wing serves as Inspector General and leads the discussion. He provides an overview of the IG office, including its purpose and structure. Col. Richard Switzer, the program's facilitator, opens the episode; he is also the Deputy Wing Commander of the 130th Wing.