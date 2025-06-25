Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 10

    06.25.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this episode of The Leading Edge, we focus on the Wing Inspector General office what they do and how they support the Commander and the Airmen of the Wing. Lt. Col. Chad Board of the 130th Airlift Wing serves as Inspector General and leads the discussion. He provides an overview of the IG office, including its purpose and structure. Col. Richard Switzer, the program's facilitator, opens the episode; he is also the Deputy Wing Commander of the 130th Wing.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 08:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:41:02
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 10, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

