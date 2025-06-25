The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 11

In this episode of The Leading Edge, we focus on 360-degree feedback and how it can improve the unit and more importantly you as leaders. Retired Lt. Col. Matthew Bethel of the 130th Airlift Wing who served as Operations Support Squadron Commander leads the discussion. He provides personal experiences from his career, and explains how feedback given and received are vital to our growth as leaders. Col. Richard Switzer, the program's facilitator, opens the episode; he is also the Deputy Wing Commander of the 130th Wing.