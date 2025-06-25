Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 11

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this episode of The Leading Edge, we focus on 360-degree feedback and how it can improve the unit and more importantly you as leaders. Retired Lt. Col. Matthew Bethel of the 130th Airlift Wing who served as Operations Support Squadron Commander leads the discussion. He provides personal experiences from his career, and explains how feedback given and received are vital to our growth as leaders. Col. Richard Switzer, the program's facilitator, opens the episode; he is also the Deputy Wing Commander of the 130th Wing.

