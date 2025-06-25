Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Exchange 130 Years of Service and Summer Safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.25.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Army and Air Force Exchange's 130 years of service on July 25, 2025, with Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau, Exchange chief of public affairs, and summer safety with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz public affairs specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 26, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

