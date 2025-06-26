Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse, June 26, 2025

    JAPAN

    06.25.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Mongolia, at the Five Hills Training Area, U-S Army Soldiers with the 65th Engineer Battalion and 390th Military Police Battalion participated in Several Training Exercises alongside the Mongolian Armed Forces during Khaan Quest 2025; In Okinawa, more than 120 Airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Mission Support Group arrived in Japan for Annual Field Training; In Malaysia, U-S Indo-Pacific Command is being hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces for the 11th Iteration Of Bersama Warrior.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 02:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse, June 26, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

