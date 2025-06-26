Pacific Pulse, June 26, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Mongolia, at the Five Hills Training Area, U-S Army Soldiers with the 65th Engineer Battalion and 390th Military Police Battalion participated in Several Training Exercises alongside the Mongolian Armed Forces during Khaan Quest 2025; In Okinawa, more than 120 Airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Mission Support Group arrived in Japan for Annual Field Training; In Malaysia, U-S Indo-Pacific Command is being hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces for the 11th Iteration Of Bersama Warrior.