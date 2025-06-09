Pacific Pulse: June 9, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87221" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: In Manila, Philippines, Elements of I and III Marine Expeditionary force concluded Exercise KAMANDAG 9 capping weeks of multilateral training across the Philippine archipelago, also in the Philippines, Members of the Hawaii National guard, the Center for Excellence-Disaster Management, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are conducting a series of intensive training events in Virac, Philippines, And from San Diego, The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) departed Naval Base San Diego to forward deploy to Sasebo Japan.