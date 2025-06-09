Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: June 9, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: June 9, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Manila, Philippines, Elements of I and III Marine Expeditionary force concluded Exercise KAMANDAG 9 capping weeks of multilateral training across the Philippine archipelago, also in the Philippines, Members of the Hawaii National guard, the Center for Excellence-Disaster Management, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are conducting a series of intensive training events in Virac, Philippines, And from San Diego, The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) departed Naval Base San Diego to forward deploy to Sasebo Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 02:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87221
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111098496.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 9, 2025, by PO1 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    III MEF
    Tripoli
    INDOPACOM
    USS Tripioli (LHA 7)
    KAMANDAG 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download