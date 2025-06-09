Pacific Pulse: June 9, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Manila, Philippines, Elements of I and III Marine Expeditionary force concluded Exercise KAMANDAG 9 capping weeks of multilateral training across the Philippine archipelago, also in the Philippines, Members of the Hawaii National guard, the Center for Excellence-Disaster Management, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are conducting a series of intensive training events in Virac, Philippines, And from San Diego, The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) departed Naval Base San Diego to forward deploy to Sasebo Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 02:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87221
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111098496.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
