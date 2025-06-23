Afternoon Alibi with DJ Outlaw

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 12, 2025) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 05:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87212
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111096220.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:04
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
