U.S. Army Col. Chad Black interview 250617

United States Army Col. Chad Black, the Brian D. Allgood Community Hospital director, 549th Hospital Center commander, and Medical Department Activity Korea commander, speaks to Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about upcoming changes to dental programs during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 18, 2025. He spoke on how scheduling may change to optimized manpower and increase soldier readiness consistently faster. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)