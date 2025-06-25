Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black interview 250617

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    AFN Humphreys

    United States Army Col. Chad Black, the Brian D. Allgood Community Hospital director, 549th Hospital Center commander, and Medical Department Activity Korea commander, speaks to Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about upcoming changes to dental programs during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 18, 2025. He spoke on how scheduling may change to optimized manpower and increase soldier readiness consistently faster. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

